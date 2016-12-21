Public comment sought for Hudson anchorage sites
Tuesday is the last day for residents to comment on the U.S. Coast Guard's proposal to build ten anchorage sites along the Hudson River between Yonkers and Kingston that would allow up to 43 boats and barges to park in the river.
Read more at Times Herald-Record.
