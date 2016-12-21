Protests aim at bank's alleged discriminatory practices
Demonstrators seeking to call attention to allegations of racism in lending practices, directed at Ulster Savings Bank, staged protests Saturday outside three Ulster Savings branches in the Hudson Valley: Kingston, New Paltz and Poughkeepsie.
