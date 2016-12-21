Once-vacant Newburgh homes getting second chance
Wayne Dodson and his wife, Petchula Martin, confronted all the ills plaguing the City of Newburgh's East End neighborhoods when they moved into, and eventually bought from Martin's parents, the South Miller Street house where Martin was raised.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kingston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Holy Cross School site - Please help me out (Nov '09)
|Dec 2
|Renie
|38
|Saint Cabrini worker charged with raping resident (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|dominican juan
|38
|'Eyewitness,' New TV Series Based In Hudson Val...
|Nov '16
|Lady10s
|2
|Do NYC's Middle-Class Families Really Need Affo...
|Nov '16
|West 11th
|6
|Zena Music Thread (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|5
|dope (Jun '13)
|Oct '16
|Joshua dimell
|2
|Mark A. Sherman (May '13)
|Sep '16
|Ginger Snap
|18
Find what you want!
Search Kingston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC