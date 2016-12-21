Cops: Grand jury to look at Kingston employee's case
The case against a City of Kingston employee charged last week with disseminating indecent materials to minors may soon be considered by an Ulster County grand jury, according to investigators.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kingston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Holy Cross School site - Please help me out (Nov '09)
|Mon
|john pappas
|39
|Saint Cabrini worker charged with raping resident (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|dominican juan
|38
|'Eyewitness,' New TV Series Based In Hudson Val...
|Nov '16
|Lady10s
|2
|Do NYC's Middle-Class Families Really Need Affo...
|Nov '16
|West 11th
|6
|Zena Music Thread (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|5
|dope (Jun '13)
|Oct '16
|Joshua dimell
|2
|Mark A. Sherman (May '13)
|Sep '16
|Ginger Snap
|18
Find what you want!
Search Kingston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC