Woman Trapped Under Dump Truck
There are 17 comments on the The Greenville Sun story from Wednesday Jun 21, titled Woman Trapped Under Dump Truck. In it, The Greenville Sun reports that:
A dump truck overturned on a sport utility vehicle Tuesday morning in the 8100 block of Lonesome Pine Trail near the intersection with Marvin Road. The female SUV driver was airlifted to Holston Valley Medical Center.
United States
#1 Wednesday Jun 21
Why didn't they just transport her to the hospital in the dump truck after they righted it? Save gas!
#2 Wednesday Jun 21
no
United States
#3 Wednesday Jun 21
insurance would not have covered a hybrid dump truck/ lifesaving crew truck. that was a good thought though.
AOL
#5 Wednesday Jun 21
Keep joking. I advise all who use Tennessee roadways to have front and rear cameras/ This way you will have proof many large heavy vehicles are speeding and left of center. The Highway patrol and local police and county LE is supposed to patrol and issue citations for speeding and reckless driving but very few patrol at high traffic times during the day and evening.
Maybe once people win lawsuits against the cities and counties officers will pry their butts off the seats at local restaurants and do their jobs.
AOL
#7 Wednesday Jun 21
Exactly!
United States
#8 Thursday Jun 22
It's never who you would like to get crushed by a dump truck. I personally know someone who lives on that road that deserves a good dump truck crushing. Fingers crossed maybe next time.
“is your friend ”
Since: Mar 12
2,040
Location hidden
#9 Thursday Jun 22
Sounds like just more poor driving.
United States
#11 Thursday Jun 22
humpty dumpy trucky
#12 Thursday Jun 22
Who was it?
United States
#13 Saturday
I would hope they give her a free load of rock for her driveway since they messed her car up. I think it will buff out though.
AOL
#14 Yesterday
Not one day goes by that a large county or state truck is speeding around a curve or driving left of center. If people posted mobile video to news outlets or the Highway Patrol you might get some reaction. Lawsuits are better. Name one rural back road where you had a local or state highway patrol vehicle patrolling your area every day at high traffic times?
Get it on social media something will be done about the lack of patrols. Do nothing, more will die. It's summer time kids are driving in the middle of the road while texting.
“is your friend ”
Since: Mar 12
2,040
Location hidden
#15 Yesterday
THP? LOL! You would get a better response by calling Sears.
United States
#16 Yesterday
sears closed
United States
#17 Yesterday
They to busy on 11e. getting them dangerous 2mph. Over speed limit crooks.
United States
#18 Yesterday
I agree but watch and see if they don't say "it wasn't working that day." It's best to have your own video. Of course if you happen to be recording and say, get killed, that memory card will disappear. Hell, I may disappear after the wrong person reads this. But anyway....get your own dashcam and hope you don't die so they can't tamper with it.
#19 1 hr ago
Was the woman really shooting dope when it occurred?
United States
#20 1 hr ago
if that works for you sure, lets go with that
