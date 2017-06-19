Woman Trapped Under Dump Truck

Woman Trapped Under Dump Truck

There are 17 comments on the The Greenville Sun story from Wednesday Jun 21, titled Woman Trapped Under Dump Truck. In it, The Greenville Sun reports that:

A dump truck overturned on a sport utility vehicle Tuesday morning in the 8100 block of Lonesome Pine Trail near the intersection with Marvin Road. The female SUV driver was airlifted to Holston Valley Medical Center.

loose nuts

United States

#1 Wednesday Jun 21
Why didn't they just transport her to the hospital in the dump truck after they righted it? Save gas!

Patoo

Baltimore, MD

#2 Wednesday Jun 21
no

ley ley shanda

United States

#3 Wednesday Jun 21
insurance would not have covered a hybrid dump truck/ lifesaving crew truck. that was a good thought though.

Picture Worth 1000 Words

AOL

#5 Wednesday Jun 21
Keep joking. I advise all who use Tennessee roadways to have front and rear cameras/ This way you will have proof many large heavy vehicles are speeding and left of center. The Highway patrol and local police and county LE is supposed to patrol and issue citations for speeding and reckless driving but very few patrol at high traffic times during the day and evening.

Maybe once people win lawsuits against the cities and counties officers will pry their butts off the seats at local restaurants and do their jobs.

Relative To Survival

AOL

#7 Wednesday Jun 21
Lance Corporal Bubba wrote:
Plus if the police pull you over for speeding and they shoot you in the back fifteen times, you will have video of it.
Exactly!

Brady Penn

United States

#8 Thursday Jun 22
It's never who you would like to get crushed by a dump truck. I personally know someone who lives on that road that deserves a good dump truck crushing. Fingers crossed maybe next time.

Mrs Roberson

“is your friend ”

Since: Mar 12

2,040

Location hidden
#9 Thursday Jun 22
Sounds like just more poor driving.

isha sho sho shana ray

United States

#11 Thursday Jun 22
Brady Penn wrote:
It's never who you would like to get crushed by a dump truck. I personally know someone who lives on that road that deserves a good dump truck crushing. Fingers crossed maybe next time.
humpty dumpy trucky
berry

Morristown, TN

#12 Thursday Jun 22
Who was it?
Detail Man

United States

#13 Saturday
I would hope they give her a free load of rock for her driveway since they messed her car up. I think it will buff out though.
Post Your Encounters

AOL

#14 Yesterday
Not one day goes by that a large county or state truck is speeding around a curve or driving left of center. If people posted mobile video to news outlets or the Highway Patrol you might get some reaction. Lawsuits are better. Name one rural back road where you had a local or state highway patrol vehicle patrolling your area every day at high traffic times?

Get it on social media something will be done about the lack of patrols. Do nothing, more will die. It's summer time kids are driving in the middle of the road while texting.

Mrs Roberson

“is your friend ”

Since: Mar 12

2,040

Location hidden
#15 Yesterday
Post Your Encounters wrote:
Not one day goes by that a large county or state truck is speeding around a curve or driving left of center. If people posted mobile video to news outlets or the Highway Patrol you might get some reaction. Lawsuits are better. Name one rural back road where you had a local or state highway patrol vehicle patrolling your area every day at high traffic times?

Get it on social media something will be done about the lack of patrols. Do nothing, more will die. It's summer time kids are driving in the middle of the road while texting.
THP? LOL! You would get a better response by calling Sears.
kim kardashian

United States

#16 Yesterday
Mrs Roberson wrote:
THP? LOL! You would get a better response by calling Sears.
sears closed
Speed Demon

United States

#17 Yesterday
kim kardashian wrote:
<quoted text>sears closed
They to busy on 11e. getting them dangerous 2mph. Over speed limit crooks.

Memory card gone

United States

#18 Yesterday
Picture Worth 1000 Words wrote:
Keep joking. I advise all who use Tennessee roadways to have front and rear cameras/ This way you will have proof many large heavy vehicles are speeding and left of center. The Highway patrol and local police and county LE is supposed to patrol and issue citations for speeding and reckless driving but very few patrol at high traffic times during the day and evening.

Maybe once people win lawsuits against the cities and counties officers will pry their butts off the seats at local restaurants and do their jobs.
I agree but watch and see if they don't say "it wasn't working that day." It's best to have your own video. Of course if you happen to be recording and say, get killed, that memory card will disappear. Hell, I may disappear after the wrong person reads this. But anyway....get your own dashcam and hope you don't die so they can't tamper with it.
Jimmy McGill

Hickory, NC

#19 1 hr ago
Memory card gone wrote:
I agree but watch and see if they don't say "it wasn't working that day." It's best to have your own video. Of course if you happen to be recording and say, get killed, that memory card will disappear. Hell, I may disappear after the wrong person reads this. But anyway....get your own dashcam and hope you don't die so they can't tamper with it.
Was the woman really shooting dope when it occurred?
conrad lyle brightstien

United States

#20 1 hr ago
Jimmy McGill wrote:
<quoted text>

Was the woman really shooting dope when it occurred?
if that works for you sure, lets go with that

