Gas Prices Drop Slightly

Monday Jun 12 Read more: WGNS-AM Murfreesboro

Tennessee gas prices are falling after oil prices suffered big losses during the week. The state average declined for the 13th consecutive day on Sunday, for a total discount of 3 cents since May 29. Some discounters in the 'Boro started the week at $2.02 per gallon.

