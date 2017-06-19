Gas Prices Drop Slightly
Tennessee gas prices are falling after oil prices suffered big losses during the week. The state average declined for the 13th consecutive day on Sunday, for a total discount of 3 cents since May 29. Some discounters in the 'Boro started the week at $2.02 per gallon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kingsport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warning about AMPS construction (Sep '16)
|1 hr
|Truth speaks
|3
|2 girls cosignment
|2 hr
|tyrellohh
|2
|Woman Trapped Under Dump Truck
|2 hr
|ley ley shanda
|3
|charlton devault (Mar '12)
|6 hr
|Reporter
|6
|Colonial Heights Christian Church
|8 hr
|Chris
|8
|Fairway Ford
|9 hr
|denntrelloh
|2
|Pro or anti circumcision???
|10 hr
|Cathie Clark
|15
Find what you want!
Search Kingsport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC