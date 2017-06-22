Federal agents join search for suspec...

Federal agents join search for suspects wanted in 2 TN counties

Thursday Jun 22

SULLIVAN/HAWKINS COUNTY, TN - Federal agents have joined in the search for a man and woman that face charges in two Tennessee counties. Investigators believe Jarret Heitmann and Makayla Stillwell are connected to a shooting in Kingsport and a kidnapping in Mount Carmel.

Kingsport, TN

