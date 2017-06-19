Cheapest Gas This Year--$1.96

Cheapest Gas This Year--$1.96

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 19 Read more: WGNS-AM Murfreesboro

The current average price is 9 cents less than this time last year. Here in the 'Boro, the week began with some discounters offering regular gas for $1.96 per gallon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kingsport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pro or anti circumcision??? 5 hr IREducated 16
Clean Sweep Construction 14 hr Nester 5
News Woman Trapped Under Dump Truck 14 hr berry 9
Fairway Ford 15 hr Hmmm 10
2 girls cosignment 15 hr Desmond 6
Girls falling in love with drug dealers? (Mar '13) 23 hr YoFl 34
Nick and Sarah Shaffer (Jan '16) 23 hr Whoooo 14
See all Kingsport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kingsport Forum Now

Kingsport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kingsport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Kingsport, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,132 • Total comments across all topics: 281,965,002

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC