Cat Rescued After Impaling Himself On...

Cat Rescued After Impaling Himself On Rebar Pole

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 26 Read more: The Greenville Sun

Simon, an orange male cat, had to be rescued after jumping off a fence last week and onto a rebar pole. Humane Society officials took him to an animal hospital, where he was treated and is now recovering.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kingsport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Crystal reed 3 min Johnson 4
used car lot beside gas station 1 hr Don 6
Chick names Amber. 1 hr seeker74 1
Tennessee Midnight Rambler passes away 11 hr Kim 3
Biggest H**s in Kingsport 20 hr Buzz 5
chicks who like old men (Dec '16) 22 hr Carl 9
Ben Shipwash Tue Veronica 7
See all Kingsport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kingsport Forum Now

Kingsport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kingsport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Kingsport, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,034 • Total comments across all topics: 282,262,028

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC