Burow Museum Opens Sunday At Exchange Place

A commissioning ceremony for the new Burow Museum at Exchange Place living history farm on Orebank Road in Kingsport will begin Sunday at 2 p.m. A commissioning ceremony for the new Burow Museum at Exchange Place living history farm on Orebank Road in Kingsport will begin Sunday at 2 p.m. On Sunday, the Exchange Place living history farm will officially open the Burow Museum with a commissioning ceremony at 2 p.m. A news release says the Burow Museum will add to the ability of the historic site to tell the story of Exchange Place and the life of settlers prior to the Civil War. It is located at 4817 Orebank Road, Kingsport.

