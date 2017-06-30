Burow Museum Opens Sunday At Exchange...

Burow Museum Opens Sunday At Exchange Place

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: The Greenville Sun

A commissioning ceremony for the new Burow Museum at Exchange Place living history farm on Orebank Road in Kingsport will begin Sunday at 2 p.m. A commissioning ceremony for the new Burow Museum at Exchange Place living history farm on Orebank Road in Kingsport will begin Sunday at 2 p.m. On Sunday, the Exchange Place living history farm will officially open the Burow Museum with a commissioning ceremony at 2 p.m. A news release says the Burow Museum will add to the ability of the historic site to tell the story of Exchange Place and the life of settlers prior to the Civil War. It is located at 4817 Orebank Road, Kingsport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kingsport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
used car lot beside gas station 6 hr Bryan 1
Tennessee Midnight Rambler passes away 7 hr Kim 3
Biggest H**s in Kingsport 17 hr Buzz 5
chicks who like old men (Dec '16) 19 hr Carl 9
Ben Shipwash 22 hr Veronica 7
Kingsport fireworks 22 hr kim kardashian 2
pill mill (Mar '10) Mon sonny 111
See all Kingsport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kingsport Forum Now

Kingsport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kingsport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Kingsport, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,218 • Total comments across all topics: 282,258,991

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC