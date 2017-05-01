East Tennessee robbery victim beats u...

East Tennessee robbery victim beats up suspect with baseball bat

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 1 Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

An East Tennessee man was arrested after police say he tried to rob a 52-year-old woman who, in what police say was self defense, beat up the suspect with a baseball bat. The Kingsport Police Department says the woman answered a knock at her door on Bond Drive around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kingsport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Claude John Robinson and Melinda Lee Buchanan 21 min kim kardashian 37
SICK Kingsport website 1 hr Victor Newman 15
Tan 2000 3 hr kim kardashian 4
cosignments stores 5 hr kim kardashian 2
never cosign a loan for erica and billy 12 hr Watergate 2
Big Dog Motorcycle Fatality on 81 Mon kim kardashian 15
Anyone know Mon Melody West 21
See all Kingsport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kingsport Forum Now

Kingsport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kingsport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Kingsport, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,167 • Total comments across all topics: 281,059,750

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC