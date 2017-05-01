East Tennessee robbery victim beats up suspect with baseball bat
An East Tennessee man was arrested after police say he tried to rob a 52-year-old woman who, in what police say was self defense, beat up the suspect with a baseball bat. The Kingsport Police Department says the woman answered a knock at her door on Bond Drive around 9 p.m. Saturday.
