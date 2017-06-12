CineBowl & Grille still owes nearly $...

CineBowl & Grille still owes nearly $500,000, letter says

Tuesday May 16 Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

The owner of the embattled CineBowl & Grille still owes nearly $500,000 in back rent and fees, according to a letter sent this week by its landlord in Blacksburg's First & Main shopping center.

