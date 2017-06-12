Blount County Rescue Squad celebrates...

Blount County Rescue Squad celebrates rescue squad week

Tuesday May 23 Read more: Daily Times

It's Tennessee Rescue Squad Week, and local officials say that both prayers and donations are welcome from area residents looking to honor the Blount County Rescue Squad. "We're entirely publicly funded, with no government funding," said BCRS Division Chief of Daily Operations John Whitton.

