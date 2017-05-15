Allegedly Stolen Camper Leads To 3 Ar...

Allegedly Stolen Camper Leads To 3 Arrests

Charges were filed against a woman and two men after sheriff's deputies went to an address Sunday on Faulkner Road looking for a stolen camper. Kristen Lane, 36, of Hall Circle, Kingsport, was charged with filing a false report, possession of drug paraphernalia and introduction of a weapon into a penal facility.

