AAA reports Tennessee Gas Prices Drop 3 cents
Tennessee gas prices averaged $2.12 on Sunday, the lowest in more than a month. Pump prices dropped 3 cents in the past week, and prices should drift even lower this week.
Kingsport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carrie Mckinney (Dec '12)
|47 min
|lol
|10
|Kingsport Speedway... (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|Jackie
|87
|RIP Robin Condry
|4 hr
|Atticus Finch
|5
|Any one experience Sandra Spivey the Child Supp... (Sep '12)
|13 hr
|bates
|47
|Shoddy work
|20 hr
|cindy
|3
|pain medicine associates (Nov '10)
|Thu
|Ronna
|45
|Lexus of Kingsport
|Thu
|Newman
|11
