TN Gas Prices UP
The Tennessee average declined every day since, averaging $2.17 on Sunday. The current average is 22 cents more than this time last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kingsport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My last post as Kim karfr
|57 min
|conrad lyle brigh...
|4
|Andy Bland, haggle owner?
|2 hr
|Jed
|8
|To this NO character
|3 hr
|kim kardashian
|17
|Eastman Layoffs Begin (Oct '16)
|7 hr
|SubHuman
|17
|Dr. Thomas Lepsch??
|11 hr
|Brain
|4
|Looking for Tammy Fields
|11 hr
|Brain
|2
|Anyone see Tonya Hilton
|12 hr
|conniewilliams99
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kingsport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC