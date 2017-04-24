Scott Gould passes

Scott Gould passes

Monday Apr 24

East Tennessee has lost one of its bluegrass heroes, with the unexpected passing of Scott Gould last week at 68 years of age. For many years, Scott had run The Violin and Fiddle School Of Music in Kingsport, TN, where he taught countless children and adults how to play the fiddle, mandolin, banjo, and guitar.

