Officials: 6 injured when deck collapses at Tennessee home
Officials say six people including an infant have been injured after a part of a second-story deck collapsed at a home in northeastern Tennessee. Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency Director Gary Murrell told the Kingsport Times-News that the 5-month-old infant and an elderly female suffered the worst injuries.
