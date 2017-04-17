Officials: 6 injured when deck collap...

Officials: 6 injured when deck collapses at Tennessee home

Read more: WAFF-TV Huntsville

Officials say six people including an infant have been injured after a part of a second-story deck collapsed at a home in northeastern Tennessee. Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency Director Gary Murrell told the Kingsport Times-News that the 5-month-old infant and an elderly female suffered the worst injuries.

