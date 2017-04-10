Odor In Car Leads To Arrest

Odor In Car Leads To Arrest

A panicked Kingsport man who called Tennessee Highway Patrol Dispatch about an unusual odor in his car was later charged with driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Dustin Lee Ball, 32, of Brooklawn Drive, was southbound on Interstate 81 in Greene County shortly after midnight this morning when a trooper located his car.

