Nationwide Insurance Recognizes Jonathan Yates
Nationwide Insurance has awarded agent Jonathan Yates with three awards in recognition of his sales in 2016, according to a news release. Yates is the principal agent of The Yates Agency Inc. He has eight offices in the East Tennessee area, including Kingsport, Johnson City, Elizabethton, Erwin, Greeneville, Rogersville, Morristown and Knoxville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Kingsport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To this NO character
|3 hr
|Vinnie
|22
|coat of semen
|4 hr
|conrad lyle brigh...
|13
|Boone Lake will reopen to electric motors only
|16 hr
|conrad lyle brigh...
|16
|Hawkins water crosser
|16 hr
|conrad lyle brigh...
|2
|Andy Bland, haggle owner?
|22 hr
|Ned
|13
|doctors
|Mon
|conrad lyle brigh...
|12
|Affordable dentures or somewhere else
|Mon
|Dentures for firs...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kingsport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC