It Happened Here For April 26

23 min ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

Megan Lynn Malone, 26, of McKenzie Drive, Kingsport, was charged Sunday by the Tennessee Highway Patrol with driving under the influence, Trooper Jeremy Shelton said in a report. Malone was in a vehicle pulled over for 20 minutes on the side of northbound Interstate 81 in Greene County with its flashers on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

