Greeneville Woman Accused Of Embezzlement

A May 30 federal court trial date has been set for a Greeneville woman who allegedly devised an elaborate scheme to embezzle more than $115,000 from two Tennessee nonprofit organizations while serving both in the voluntary capacity of treasurer. Gayle Sicard Shapiro Green allegedly embezzled more than $65,000 from the Greater Kingsport Kennel Club between November 2007 and Dec. 31, 2016, and allegedly embezzled about $50,000 from the Tennessee Basketry Association between September 2006 and Dec. 31, 2016, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court in Greeneville.

