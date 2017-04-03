Greeneville Woman Accused Of Embezzle...

Greeneville Woman Accused Of Embezzlement

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

A May 30 federal court trial date has been set for a Greeneville woman who allegedly devised an elaborate scheme to embezzle more than $115,000 from two Tennessee nonprofit organizations while serving both in the voluntary capacity of treasurer. Gayle Sicard Shapiro Green allegedly embezzled more than $65,000 from the Greater Kingsport Kennel Club between November 2007 and Dec. 31, 2016, and allegedly embezzled about $50,000 from the Tennessee Basketry Association between September 2006 and Dec. 31, 2016, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court in Greeneville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kingsport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Boone Lake will reopen to electric motors only 1 hr Tommy 11
I need to change beers 4 hr Who Dat 7
Stay away from Keller Williams Realtors Patrick... 5 hr I know dats right 10
Frank light Child Pornography 6 hr Eddie 4
daniel hinkle 17 hr Billy 5
Does any one know Danny Collies that does home ... (Jan '12) Sun Dave Barnette 25
Nikki Gibson Skeen (Feb '16) Sun Reb 4
See all Kingsport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kingsport Forum Now

Kingsport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kingsport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
 

Kingsport, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,627 • Total comments across all topics: 280,046,377

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC