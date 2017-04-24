Court filing: Blacksburg's Frank Thea...

Court filing: Blacksburg's Frank Theatres owes $450,000 in unpaid rent

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

A company has been hired to remove signage at the Frank Theaters CineBowl & Grille at the First & Main shopping center and the work was underway Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kingsport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Being followed 2 min Caitlyn Jenner 6
best divorce attorney in kingsport (May '09) 1 hr Carl Childers 81
Need To Know 1 hr Carl Childers 6
Eastman yard sale 20 hr hairy 6
Affordable dentures or somewhere else 21 hr Anonymous 2
A place for Bisexual and gay men to hang out? (Apr '11) 22 hr Robert Jones 99
Verizon Wireless 23 hr Caitlyn Jenner 5
See all Kingsport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kingsport Forum Now

Kingsport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kingsport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Kingsport, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,115 • Total comments across all topics: 280,697,304

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC