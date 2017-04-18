City school board eyes results of energy plan for savings

Potential energy-efficient savings were the topic of the night at Monday's Cleveland Board of Education meeting as the Energy Systems Group presented BOE members with their findings from a RUSSa SNELSON of Energy Systems Group addresses the Cleveland City Schools Board of Education concerning ESG's findings during a two-month study of the district's buildings. "We were pretty much aware of where our energy deficiencies were, so they didn't really surprise us.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.