Author Joe Tennis To Sign Books At Old Oak Festival
Author Joe Tennis will sign copies of his book "Haunted Highlands: Ghosts & Legends of North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia" at Tusculum College's Old Oak Festival Saturday. A news release says "Haunted Highlands" features Tusculum College's Virginia Hall on its back cover and explores stories of fires in the hall - including how women in the dormitory started fires in the past as pranks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Kingsport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eastman yard sale
|3 hr
|Debbie
|1
|getting bored with topix
|6 hr
|conrad lyle brigh...
|2
|Bigfoot real or fake?
|8 hr
|conrad lyle brigh...
|14
|Who Has The Worst Fast Food?
|9 hr
|Carl Childers
|22
|Trump/Hitler similiarities
|9 hr
|Umakemesick
|6
|Halsam gas tax
|Wed
|Tired of it
|1
|coat of semen
|Wed
|Jack Colver
|16
Find what you want!
Search Kingsport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC