Author Joe Tennis To Sign Books At Old Oak Festival

Author Joe Tennis will sign copies of his book "Haunted Highlands: Ghosts & Legends of North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia" at Tusculum College's Old Oak Festival Saturday. A news release says "Haunted Highlands" features Tusculum College's Virginia Hall on its back cover and explores stories of fires in the hall - including how women in the dormitory started fires in the past as pranks.

