AEP Line Mechanics Awarded For Saving...

AEP Line Mechanics Awarded For Saving Child

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Electric Perspectives

After immediately signaling for his crew, Bradley directed them toward the sound. Following the direction, Line Crew Supervisor Eddie Kilgore spotted a badly damaged SUV that had struck a city brush-grabber truck parked along the side of the road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Perspectives.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kingsport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who Has The Worst Fast Food? 2 hr Matthew 10
Leslie Love (Price) Miss Massacre 2 hr Sick Pervert 15
josh price on meth 4 hr Tlo4me 10
They need to psy for my trucks!!! 4 hr Travass 18
Got a question 5 hr Squeaky 2
defreece (Aug '09) 9 hr Directtim 15
Drug deals at convenience stores 20 hr kim kardashian 10
See all Kingsport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kingsport Forum Now

Kingsport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kingsport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Kingsport, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,692 • Total comments across all topics: 280,196,549

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC