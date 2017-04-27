AAA reports Tennessee Gas Prices Reach Ten Month High
Tennessee gas prices reached $2.18 on Thursday - the highest daily average since June 2016. The Tennessee average declined every day since, averaging $2.17 on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kingsport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A place for Bisexual and gay men to hang out? (Apr '11)
|3 hr
|Learnings
|104
|best divorce attorney in kingsport (May '09)
|5 hr
|concernedchic
|83
|O'charleys Kingsport
|17 hr
|Caitlyn Jenner
|3
|Need To Know
|21 hr
|Learnings
|8
|Being followed
|Mon
|Caitlyn Jenner
|6
|Eastman yard sale
|Sun
|hairy
|6
|Affordable dentures or somewhere else
|Sun
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kingsport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC