Toledo man charged with murder in TN ...

Toledo man charged with murder in TN appears in court

Tuesday Mar 28

Dapreis Minniefield is being held in Lucas County for Kingsport Police Department in Kingsport, Tennessee. He's accused of killing someone there.

Kingsport, TN

