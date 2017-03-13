Nottingham Forest in talks with former Rangers manager Mark Warburton

Warburton was heavily criticised by Sutton during his time in charge of Rangers, with the Gers falling over 30 points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership and slipping to third spot in the league, partly as a result of their dire away form. Gary Brazil is now in charge of Forest, and was expected to keep that position until the end of the season, but the latest speculation suggests that the board are ready to bring in a permanent successor to Philippe Montanier.

