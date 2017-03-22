Nikki Burdine

Nikki Burdine

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: WKRN

Amy Saffell, Excutive Director of ABLE Youth, has raised enough to advance her nonprofit to the Engaged 8-like the Elite 8 for March Madnes Nikki Burdine anchors the weekend edition of Good Morning Nashville and reports during the week on News 2. She is originally from Kingsport, Tennessee and is thrilled to be reporting in her home state. Prior to joining WKRN, Nikki was a reporter and fill-in anchor at WUSA9 in Washington, DC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kingsport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fugitives concert tickets 14 min Johny Ringo 3
Interesting George W. Bush was the last Preside... 2 hr I know dats right 13
What kind of drug screening does rj corman use 2 hr I know dats right 4
Kim Kardashian 3 hr I know dats right 4
Who Has The Worst Fast Food? 11 hr kim kardashian 4
Maple Oaks Apartments Kingsport (Mar '13) 11 hr kim kardashian 21
really mad at rick hill (Aug '06) 13 hr Wow 166
See all Kingsport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kingsport Forum Now

Kingsport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kingsport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Kingsport, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,224 • Total comments across all topics: 279,876,788

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC