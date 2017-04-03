New Band 'Running Blind' for Kristi Stanley
On the brink of releasing her debut album with Union House Records, Kristi Stanley is proud to introduce the new band, Running Blind, that will be backing her on tour. Compiled from years of experience, high skill levels, and polished stage presence, there is no doubt that this group will do a fine job supporting Kristi's powerful vocals.
