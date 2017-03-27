NCI officials tour Academic Village i...

NCI officials tour Academic Village in Tennessee

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

Jeff Frazier , dean of the Regional Center for Advanced Manufacturing in Kingsport, Tenn., shows Patrick Henry Community College President Angeline Godwin a plastic model made on equipment at the center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kingsport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I need to change beers 8 hr Dolph Ziggler 5
Kim Kardashian 8 hr Dolph Ziggler 7
Wannabe "bands" and "singers" in Kingsport 11 hr Jed 9
Interesting George W. Bush was the last Preside... 16 hr STX 16
Boone Lake will reopen to electric motors only 23 hr Johny Ringo 3
They need to psy for my trucks!!! Wed Kim kardashian 1
Who Has The Worst Fast Food? Wed Hugh Jasscrack 8
See all Kingsport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kingsport Forum Now

Kingsport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kingsport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Oakland
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Kingsport, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,168 • Total comments across all topics: 279,946,894

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC