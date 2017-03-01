Man Charged After Driving Pickup Into Back Of Semi Truck

Charges were filed by the Tennessee Highway Patrol against a Kingsport man who drove his 1991 Ford F-150 pickup truck into the back of a tractor-trailer about 4 p.m. Feb. 21 on northbound Interstate 81 in Greene County. Dustin Lee Ball, 32, of Brookhaven Drive, was charged with driving under the influence, violation of the implied consent law and possession of a Schedule VI drug.

