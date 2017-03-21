Johnson City Man Facing Charges In Officer-Involved Shooting Incident
An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Johnson City man in connection with an officer-involved shooting incident that occurred in January.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kingsport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meadowview family dentistry
|20 min
|KIM KARDASHIAN
|7
|Ron Jones
|1 hr
|KIM KARDASHIAN
|2
|Maple Oaks Apartments Kingsport (Mar '13)
|2 hr
|keith
|19
|Billy Fisher (Jun '12)
|13 hr
|Mya
|16
|Who snitched on "The Fugitives"?
|22 hr
|Learnings
|8
|Interesting George W. Bush was the last Preside...
|22 hr
|I know dats right
|4
|Meadowview Family Dentistry (Jun '10)
|Tue
|Ibtnsarah
|56
Find what you want!
Search Kingsport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC