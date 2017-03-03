Johnson City man accused of pulling w...

Johnson City man accused of pulling weapon on troopers faces charges

Friday Mar 3

A Johnson City accused of pulling a weapon on two troopers in January now faces charges in connection to the officer-involved shooting incident. The TBI began investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident that happened along Interstate 26 in Kingsport, Tennessee, about 280 miles east of Nashville.

