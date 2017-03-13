Federal inspectors find more than 700...

Federal inspectors find more than 700 CSX defects through Erwin, Kingsport, Tenn.

Thursday Mar 2

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. - Federal railroad safety inspectors documented more than 700 defects on the CSX trains and tracks that run through Erwin, Johnson City and Kingsport over a two-year period, according to our analysis of CSX inspection records linked to the company's local train yards.

Kingsport, TN

