Federal inspectors find more than 700 CSX defects through Erwin, Kingsport, Tenn.
TRI-CITIES, Tenn. - Federal railroad safety inspectors documented more than 700 defects on the CSX trains and tracks that run through Erwin, Johnson City and Kingsport over a two-year period, according to our analysis of CSX inspection records linked to the company's local train yards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen.
Add your comments below
Kingsport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Costco reality
|5 hr
|Fran
|28
|Best man singer in Kingsport is? (Nov '11)
|6 hr
|KIM KARDASHIAN
|48
|Hey Trump voters
|11 hr
|Born on Watauga S...
|53
|Any new ga-y-bars coming to Kingsport?
|11 hr
|Skip
|15
|Maple Oaks Apartments Kingsport (Mar '13)
|12 hr
|KIM KARDASHIAN
|14
|HMC Mortgage Co
|18 hr
|kim kardashian
|2
|Appalachian Regional Commission Budget
|18 hr
|kim kardashian
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kingsport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC