Continue Reading

The 10th Annual Laurel Run Ascent 11-mile trail race is scheduled for Saturday, April 15, at 8 a.m. at Laurel Run Park in Church Hill. The race is part of the 2017 Skelton Law Racing Series presented by Rogersville Attorney Mark Skelton, and was again selected to be part of the Trail Runner Trophy Series for 2017, which is North America's largest trail race series.

