William Elmer Hammonds, Jr.
He was a native of Nashville, TN and the son of the late William Elmer and Sadie Green Hammonds, Sr. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Amanda Drucilla Overby Hammonds. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Murfreesboro Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kingsport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lesbian pride day
|15 min
|curious
|5
|That Yankee clown is going down (May '16)
|21 min
|kramer
|21
|Lynn Garden: The Murder Capital of Kingsport
|37 min
|gingerknife
|20
|does anyone know what happened to kim katrell,f... (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Ydkm
|6
|Officer not guilty of DUI, guilty of failure to... (Sep '15)
|6 hr
|UnknownJustice
|12
|Reported
|20 hr
|HelpTheKids
|3
|The Fugitives at the Kingsport Eagles This Satu...
|Thu
|Johny Ringo
|6
Find what you want!
Search Kingsport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC