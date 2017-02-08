Surgoinsville 10 Miler road race runs...

Surgoinsville 10 Miler road race runs soon

The 15th annual Surgoinsville 10 Miler road race is scheduled for Saturday, February 25, at 8 a.m. The race has been selected as the 2017 Road Runners Club of America Tennessee State 10 Mile Championship. The RRCA is the oldest and largest organization in the United States dedicated to distance running.

