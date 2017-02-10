Report cites violations related to Mo...

Report cites violations related to Mount Carmel ex-mayor

Thursday Feb 2 Read more: The Progress

State officials have concluded that the former mayor of Mount Carmel was overpaid by more than $4,000 at a time when aldermen were underpaid. Tennessee Comptroller Justin Wilson said in a report released Tuesday that ex-mayor Larry Frost improperly authorized about $17,000 worth of paving without board approval and used town employees and equipment to install tile on private property.

Kingsport, TN

