Report cites violations related to Mount Carmel ex-mayor
State officials have concluded that the former mayor of Mount Carmel was overpaid by more than $4,000 at a time when aldermen were underpaid. Tennessee Comptroller Justin Wilson said in a report released Tuesday that ex-mayor Larry Frost improperly authorized about $17,000 worth of paving without board approval and used town employees and equipment to install tile on private property.
