Pickup Truck Driver Charged In I-81 C...

Pickup Truck Driver Charged In I-81 Crash

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 23 Read more: The Greenville Sun

The driver of this Ford F-150 pickup truck was airlifted by Wings Air Rescue to Holston Valley Medical Center Tuesday afternoon after it collided with the back of a tractor-trailer in the northbound lanes of Interstate 81. The driver of the pickup truck faces several charges. The driver of a pickup truck that slammed into the back of a tractor-trailer at 4 p.m. Tuesday on northbound Interstate 81 was charged by the Tennessee Highway Patrol with driving under the influence, according to a preliminary crash report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kingsport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lesbian pride day 15 min curious 5
That Yankee clown is going down (May '16) 21 min kramer 21
Lynn Garden: The Murder Capital of Kingsport 37 min gingerknife 20
does anyone know what happened to kim katrell,f... (Jun '10) 1 hr Ydkm 6
News Officer not guilty of DUI, guilty of failure to... (Sep '15) 6 hr UnknownJustice 12
Reported 20 hr HelpTheKids 3
The Fugitives at the Kingsport Eagles This Satu... Thu Johny Ringo 6
See all Kingsport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kingsport Forum Now

Kingsport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kingsport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Kingsport, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,323 • Total comments across all topics: 279,287,519

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC