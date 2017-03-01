Pickup Truck Driver Charged In I-81 Crash
The driver of this Ford F-150 pickup truck was airlifted by Wings Air Rescue to Holston Valley Medical Center Tuesday afternoon after it collided with the back of a tractor-trailer in the northbound lanes of Interstate 81. The driver of the pickup truck faces several charges. The driver of a pickup truck that slammed into the back of a tractor-trailer at 4 p.m. Tuesday on northbound Interstate 81 was charged by the Tennessee Highway Patrol with driving under the influence, according to a preliminary crash report.
