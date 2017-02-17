Calvin Shelton, of Greeneville, the 2016 Ruritan national president, donated 700 Rudy Ruritan bears and 100 chemo caps to Amanda Ward, a child life specialist at the Niswonger Children's Hospital. The organization also donated 200 bears donated to the Tennessee Highway Patrol Fall Branch Post and 200 to the Alzheimer's wards at local hospitals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.