Man Faces Charges After Interstate Pileup

The driver of a sport utility vehicle involved in a crash Wednesday night that tied up traffic on northbound Interstate 81 in Greene County is scheduled to appear today in General Sessions Court on a driving under the influence charge. Timothy Hosey Kyle, 57, of Sevier Avenue, Kingsport, was also charged by the Tennessee Highway Patrol with violation of the motor vehicle habitual offenders act.

