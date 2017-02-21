Lesley Riddle: Country music's long-lost forefather
HELLO STRANGER: African-American musician and Burnsville native Lesley "Esley" Riddle helped to shape the sound of legendary country artists The Carter Family. After being discovered by folklorist Mike Seeger, he appeared at the Smithsonian and Mariposa folk festivals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kingsport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leslie Love (Price) Miss Massacre
|1 hr
|Tommycopter21
|1
|Costco reality
|2 hr
|I know dats right
|5
|Night Clubs
|3 hr
|T - Fal
|12
|Tan 2000 (Apr '12)
|5 hr
|Fed-The-F-Up
|14
|Lynn Garden: The Murder Capital of Kingsport
|15 hr
|Model City Babylon
|1
|Paper Mill invesigstion
|Wed
|Johny Ringo
|21
|Rasar and Burdine
|Wed
|John
|16
Find what you want!
Search Kingsport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC