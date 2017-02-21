Lesley Riddle: Country music's long-l...

Lesley Riddle: Country music's long-lost forefather

Friday Feb 10 Read more: Mountain Xpress

HELLO STRANGER: African-American musician and Burnsville native Lesley "Esley" Riddle helped to shape the sound of legendary country artists The Carter Family. After being discovered by folklorist Mike Seeger, he appeared at the Smithsonian and Mariposa folk festivals.

