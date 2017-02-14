ITL Pharma Receives United States Patent Protection for TriThroid...
ITL Pharma, Inc. , a LIAS Research Company, today announced awarding of a United States Patent titled: "Sustained Drug Release and Improved Product Stability Using Non-Covalent Particle Coating Methods." This "umbrella" patent provides a novel approach to drug delivery, allowing for extended product stability and controlled release of the API.
Kingsport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crooked divorce system in kingsport
|1 hr
|Bates
|2
|pill mill (Mar '10)
|Mon
|Family Recovery
|105
|Warren Watkins
|Mon
|Needs 2 know
|9
|Most hateful customer service Kingsport? (Oct '15)
|Mon
|I know dats right
|8
|defreece (Aug '09)
|Mon
|Confused
|7
|Happy Valentines to Kim
|Mon
|I know dats right
|1
|i kim kardashian leaving topix for 6 months
|Sun
|Messy
|10
