ITL Pharma Receives United States Pat...

ITL Pharma Receives United States Patent Protection for TriThroid...

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

ITL Pharma, Inc. , a LIAS Research Company, today announced awarding of a United States Patent titled: "Sustained Drug Release and Improved Product Stability Using Non-Covalent Particle Coating Methods." This "umbrella" patent provides a novel approach to drug delivery, allowing for extended product stability and controlled release of the API.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kingsport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Crooked divorce system in kingsport 1 hr Bates 2
pill mill (Mar '10) Mon Family Recovery 105
Warren Watkins Mon Needs 2 know 9
Poll Most hateful customer service Kingsport? (Oct '15) Mon I know dats right 8
defreece (Aug '09) Mon Confused 7
Happy Valentines to Kim Mon I know dats right 1
i kim kardashian leaving topix for 6 months Sun Messy 10
See all Kingsport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kingsport Forum Now

Kingsport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kingsport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Kingsport, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,404 • Total comments across all topics: 278,855,646

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC