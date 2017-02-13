Hawkins County school board consideri...

Hawkins County school board considering closing 2 schools

Monday Feb 13 Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

The Kingsport Times-News reports that Director of Schools Steve Starnes presented the board with information on Thursday about declining enrollment at Keplar Elementary and McPheeters Bend Elementary. The schools are the only in the district with total enrollment of less than 100.

