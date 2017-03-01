Greeneville Insurer Elected To Statewide Association
John McInturff III, president and managing partner of McInturff, Milligan and Brooks in Greeneville and Tri State Claims in Kingsport, has been confirmed as the 2017 president of the Board of Directors of the Insurors of Tennessee, according to a news release. The group is a statewide trade association for independent insurance agents, representing over 5,000 insurance professionals across Tennessee, the release says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Kingsport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reported
|1 hr
|HelpTheKids
|1
|what do druggies use electrical tape for? (Nov '12)
|1 hr
|Yard Barket
|14
|Lynn Garden: The Murder Capital of Kingsport
|2 hr
|Orebank Mafia
|17
|Two hospitalized in Mount Carmel wreck caused b... (Jan '10)
|8 hr
|Ace
|80
|Wake up Hillbillies (Jun '16)
|12 hr
|bbhh
|17
|New restaurants coming to Kingsport
|Wed
|Johny Ringo
|14
|That Yankee clown is going down (May '16)
|Wed
|I know dats right
|19
Find what you want!
Search Kingsport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC