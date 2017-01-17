One-of-a-kind WWII-era glass penny to be auctioned
Faced with a copper shortage at the beginning of World War II, the U.S. Mint authorized experiments to make pennies from other metals, plastic and rubber. A Tennessee company made some from glass and failed so spectacularly that only one known unbroken penny remains - and it is scheduled to be auctioned Thursday.
