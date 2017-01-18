East Tennessee postal worker who hid piles of mail in home gets probation
A former Tennessee postal worker who kept nearly 2,700 pieces of undelivered mail inside her home won't have to spend time behind bars. The Kingsport Times-News reports that a Greeneville federal judge recently sentenced Kathy Gross to two years of probation and 150 hours of community service.
