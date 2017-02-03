Crime 59 mins ago 1:50 p.m.TBI drug case in Sullivan Co. nets three people in 78-count indictment
A former Kingsport medical office worker used her position to obtain prescription drugs illegally with the help of two other suspects, a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation report states. Nicole D. Coombs, 31, is named in the 78-count indictment along with Cedric Shepherd II, 35, and Jessica N. Castle, 30, the TBI reported Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Kingsport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Has anyone ever bought from Aaron's?
|11 hr
|Learnings
|5
|hi erica
|11 hr
|Wiseman
|15
|pill mill (Mar '10)
|14 hr
|tarsa clearborne
|102
|centrepointe medical clinic
|15 hr
|candle
|3
|legitimate self-referral pain management docto... (Dec '14)
|16 hr
|Hpv
|36
|book store
|17 hr
|Kim kardashian
|2
|Rasar and Burdine
|Thu
|Kickapoo
|7
Find what you want!
Search Kingsport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC