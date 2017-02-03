Crime 59 mins ago 1:50 p.m.TBI drug case in Sullivan Co. nets three people in 78-count indictment

A former Kingsport medical office worker used her position to obtain prescription drugs illegally with the help of two other suspects, a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation report states. Nicole D. Coombs, 31, is named in the 78-count indictment along with Cedric Shepherd II, 35, and Jessica N. Castle, 30, the TBI reported Thursday.

